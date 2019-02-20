Vampire Weekend premiere new “Harmony Hall” music video: Watch

Vampire Weekend's "Harmony Hall" music video

As promised, Vampire Weekend have released their new music video for “Harmony Hall”. In the Emmett Malloy-directed clip, frontman Ezra Koenig whips up breakfast (fancy pancakes, eggs!) for his bandmates and friends — including Jonah Hill — while a green snake lurks nearby.

“Harmony Hall” features contributions from former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij as well as Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth and guitarist Greg Leisz. It was released last month alongside “2021”.

Both tracks are taken from Father of the Bride, the indie rockers’ first full-length in six years and fourth overall. Due out this spring, the Modern Vampires of the City follow-up is said to be a double album featuring 18 songs spread across 59 minutes. Koenig previously told Entertainment Weekly that it was partially inspired by a Kacey Musgraves concert (naturally).

Father of the Bride arrives this spring and boasts production from Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid. Vampire Weekend will support the LP with an expansive North American tour that will see them perform some of their biggest shows to date.

