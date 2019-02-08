HBO reveals premiere date for Veep’s final season

Veep (HBO)

Get your ballots ready, because Veep is ready to run again.

HBO has revealed that the seventh and final season of Emmy-winning series will premiere on March 31st. That’s nearly two years after the show’s sixth season dropped, so think of it like a mid-term debut.



Production on Season 7 was put on hiatus when star Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced her breast cancer diagnosis. The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winner completed chemotherapy early last year and was able to make a healthy return to the set over the summer to complete the story of Selina Meyer.

The final season will be three episodes shorter than any of the previous ones at seven, a decision that executive producer Dave Mandel told journalists at TCA (via TVLine) was the result of the story naturally reaching a conclusion. “We were given a wonderful chance by HBO to explore and figure out if it meant two years or two years and a movie or whatever it was going to be,” Mandel revealed. “We reached a very natural point storytelling-wise. We looked at each other and kind of went, ‘I think that’s the end. That’s right.’”

He went on to promise that “they’re crazy, jam-packed episodes. I think you’ll find there’s more than 10 episodes worth of material jammed into them.”

Season 6 ended with both Meyer and obnoxious aide-turned-politician Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons). As you can see from the first look image up above, Selina will have her trusty team — Gary (Tony Hale), Dan (Reid Scott), Kent (Gary Cole), and Richard (Sam Richardson) — at her side for her final run. Missing from the image but surely to be part of Veep’s last hurrah are Amy (Anna Chlumsky), Mike (Matt Walsh), Ben (Kevin Dunn), and Catherine (Sarah Sutherland).

HBO previously offered an early peek at Veep in a “First Look” teaser for 2019, which you can watch below.