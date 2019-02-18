Selina Meyer is a president for none in the trailer for Veep’s final season: Watch

Veep Final Season Trailer

The final season of HBO’s masterwork political comedy, Veep, is set to premiere on March 31st. In anticipation, the first full-length trailer has been unveiled.

As season six ended with Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and obnoxious aide-turned-politician Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) announcing their respective presidential runs, season seven will pick up on the campaign trail. Meyer, having already presided over the Oval Office once before, is particularly miserable at the prospects of interacting with voters, while Ryan’s platform includes a decrease in vaccination rates.



Selina will have her trusty team — Gary (Tony Hale), Dan (Reid Scott), Kent (Gary Cole), Richard (Sam Richardson), (Anna Chlumsky), Mike (Matt Walsh), Ben (Kevin Dunn), and Catherine (Sarah Sutherland) — at her side for her final run.

Production on season seven was put on hiatus when Louis-Dreyfus announced her breast cancer diagnosis. The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winner completed chemotherapy early last year and was able to make a healthy return to the set over the summer to complete the story of Selina Meyer.

The final season will be three episodes shorter than any of the previous ones at seven, a decision that executive producer Dave Mandel told journalists at TCA (via TVLine) was the result of the story naturally reaching a conclusion. “We were given a wonderful chance by HBO to explore and figure out if it meant two years or two years and a movie or whatever it was going to be,” Mandel revealed. “We reached a very natural point storytelling-wise. We looked at each other and kind of went, ‘I think that’s the end. That’s right.’”