Weezer deliver barbershop version of “Buddy Holly”, perform “Living in L.A.” on Fallon: Watch

At the end of January, Weezer surprised fans with the release of a decade-spanning collection of covers, The Teal Album. Now, the Rivers Cuomo-fronted rock act is gearing up to drop their long-anticipated The Black Album on March 1st. With their thirteenth record on the way, the band stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening, performing a barbershop-style rendition of “Buddy Holly” and the forthcoming collection’s latest single, “Living in L.A.”.
(Read: Weezer’s 10 Best Deep Cuts)
All four Weezer musicians — Cuomo, guitarist Brian Bell, bassist Scott Shriner, and drummer Patrick Wilson — participated in the ridiculous, a capella version of their 1994 breakthrough hit as members of the show’s Ragtime Gals. Decked in matching candy-striped jackets and straw hats, the group was joined by host Jimmy Fallon as well as two enthusiastic barbershop singers for the harmony-laden performance of “Buddy Holly”. Watch it below.
Later, the ’90s rock icons returned with a more traditional arrangement of “Living in L.A.”. The track is the fourth released single off their upcoming Dave Sitek-produced album, following “Can’t Knock the Hustle”, “Zombie Bastards”, and “High as a Kite”. Laced with falsetto vocals from Shriner throughout, the performance of the power chord-heavy tune was highlighted by its propulsive bassline and a brief yet shreddy guitar solo from Cuomo. Revisit the broadcast below.
In other news, after the newest Weezer record drops later this week, the band will embark on a co-headlined tour with Pixies starting on March 8th. Early on during this shared stint, both acts will join up with TV on the Radio for a highly anticipated triple bill at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden on March 12th. See Weezer’s full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
You can also grab some Weezer vinyl and more over at ReverbLP.
Weezer and Pixies 2019 Tour Dates:
03/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
03/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
03/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
03/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
03/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
03/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
04/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
04/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
^ = w/ TV on the Radio