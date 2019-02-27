Weezer deliver barbershop version of “Buddy Holly”, perform “Living in L.A.” on Fallon: Watch

At the end of January, Weezer surprised fans with the release of a decade-spanning collection of covers, The Teal Album. Now, the Rivers Cuomo-fronted rock act is gearing up to drop their long-anticipated The Black Album on March 1st. With their thirteenth record on the way, the band stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening, performing a barbershop-style rendition of “Buddy Holly” and the forthcoming collection’s latest single, “Living in L.A.”.

(Read: Weezer’s 10 Best Deep Cuts)



All four Weezer musicians — Cuomo, guitarist Brian Bell, bassist Scott Shriner, and drummer Patrick Wilson — participated in the ridiculous, a capella version of their 1994 breakthrough hit as members of the show’s Ragtime Gals. Decked in matching candy-striped jackets and straw hats, the group was joined by host Jimmy Fallon as well as two enthusiastic barbershop singers for the harmony-laden performance of “Buddy Holly”. Watch it below.

Later, the ’90s rock icons returned with a more traditional arrangement of “Living in L.A.”. The track is the fourth released single off their upcoming Dave Sitek-produced album, following “Can’t Knock the Hustle”, “Zombie Bastards”, and “High as a Kite”. Laced with falsetto vocals from Shriner throughout, the performance of the power chord-heavy tune was highlighted by its propulsive bassline and a brief yet shreddy guitar solo from Cuomo. Revisit the broadcast below.

In other news, after the newest Weezer record drops later this week, the band will embark on a co-headlined tour with Pixies starting on March 8th. Early on during this shared stint, both acts will join up with TV on the Radio for a highly anticipated triple bill at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden on March 12th. See Weezer’s full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Weezer and Pixies 2019 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

03/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

03/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

03/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

03/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

04/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

04/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center

^ = w/ TV on the Radio