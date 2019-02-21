Weezer share two new songs, “High as a Kite” and “Living in L.A.”: Stream

Weezer currently find themselves simultaneously in the middle of two album cycles. On the one hand, they’re still promoting their recently released covers LP, The Teal Album, with videos for tracks like their version of a-ha’s “Take on Me”. On the other, their gearing up to drop the long-anticipated The Black Album, which is due out March 1st.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Legacy Rock Albums of 2019)



The alternative stalwarts previously teased the new Dave Sitek-produced record with “Can’t Knock the Hustle” and “Zombie Bastards”, and today they’ve shared another pair of songs, “High as a Kite” and “Living in L.A.”. The former is a dreamy piano-led number that at least feels something like Weezer of ol’. It comes in the form of a Nathan Presley-directed music video that takes us to Mister Rivers’ Neighborhood, and Cuomo is quite a different host than Fred. Considering the song’s lyrics seem to be about getting so stoned you forget your terrible life (“When I’m high/ And I’m giving up the nightmare chase/ And all I wanna do is blow my mind”), this isn’t exactly a show for kids.

Check out the clip below.

“Living in L.A.” has more of the radio-pop feel at which the previous Black Album singles have hinted. There are big, sunny hooks blasting out over some mildly spacey electronics. It’s not exactly the “Beverly Hills” follow-up you might envision, with simple lyrics like, “We’re talking ‘bout this girl I like/ But I feel so lonely, feel so lonely/ Yeah I’m living in LA.” Listen below.

In support of the follow-up to 2017’s Pacific Daydream, Weezer are set to hit the road with Pixies this spring. The itinerary includes a stop at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden with additional support from Sitek’s own TV on the Radio. Get tickets to any of Weezer’s shows here.

Snag some vinyl and more music from Weezer over at ReverbLP.