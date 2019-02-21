Wilco reveal lineup for Solid Sound Festival 2019

Wilco (photo by Philip Cosores) and Courtney Barnett (photo by Ben Kaye)

Wilco’s annual Solid Sound Festival will return to the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Massachusetts from June 28th to June 30th.

The 2019 lineup includes, of course, Wilco, along with Jeff Tweedy and Friends, Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Jonathan Richman, The Feelies, The Minus 5, Tortoise, Buck Meek, and Lonnie Holley. Additionally, the bill features special collaborative projects in Cup (Wilco’s Nels Cline and Yuka C Honda) and something called ‘Fishing’, comprised of Wilco’s Glenn Kotche and actor Jon Hamm.



In terms of non-music offerings, this year’s installment of Solid Sound will boast screen printing workshops, John Hodgeman’s Comedy Cabaret, and helpings of local foods and craft beers. Fans will also be able to sharpen their axe throwing (!) skills.

Check out the full lineup poster below. Grab tickets over on the Solid Sound Festival website. … StubHub?

Tweedy will embark on his own tour beginning February 27th. The trek comes in support of last year’s WARM, his first solo album of original music.

Wilco’s most recent record was the equally excellent Wilco Schmilco from 2016.