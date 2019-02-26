Wu-Tang Clan announce US tour for 25th anniversary

Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan celebrated the 25th anniversary of their seminal Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) debut earlier this year with a pair of shows in New York in Philadelphia. Now, they’re bringing the party across the country with a series of newly announced tour dates.

The 13 US dates include stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Boston, Atlantic City, Wichita, and Minneapolis, spread out amongst the summer months. Presale begins February 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with regular onsale launching March 1st for all dates except those in the Carolinas, which will be available beginning March 8th. You can also secure tickets here.



(Read: A Running List of Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Omissions)

What’s more, the hip-hop legends have also expanded the itinerary for their “Gods of Rap Tour” alongside Public Enemy and De La Soul. Both groups are commemorating major anniversaries of their own, with the former marking 30 years of It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and the latter honoring three decades of their acclaimed 3 Feet High and Rising.

Find the Wu’s complete schedule below. Tickets will be available via Live Nation, or on the secondary market via StubHub. You can also pick of 36 Chambers and other Wu-Tang vinyl over at ReverbLP.

Wu-Tang Clan 2019 Tour Dates:

05/10 – London, UK @ SSE Arena *

05/11 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *

05/12 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro *

05/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

05/17 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena *

05/18 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide *

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *

05/23 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum Arena *

05/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen *

05/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsingin jäähalli *

05/31 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

06/07 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

06/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort & Casino

06/21 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

06/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

07/31 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE

08/01 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

08/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory (X Games)

* = w/ Public Enemy and De La Soul

Elsewhere in the World of Wu, there are a number of visual projects in the works for the group. RZA is set to produce an Ol’ Dirty Bastard biopic as well as direct Angel of Dust, a supernatural thriller based on the hip-hop icons’ life growing up in Staten Island. There’s also a more realistic life story coming as a Hulu series called Wu-Tang: An American Saga.