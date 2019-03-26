Adam Sandler announces “100% Fresher” North American summer tour

Adam Sandler in 100% Fresh

It looks like Adam Sandler is beating critics to the punch once again with the name of his upcoming tour: “100% Fresher”.

Last October, Netflix released 100% Fresh, Sandler’s first stand-up special in 20 years. In conjunction with it, he recently released an accompanying audio CD with the same name. Today, the longime comedian and actor has announced an upcoming spinoff tour.



The trek will consist of 18 dates across North America and takes place throughout the month of June after a May 31st kickoff in Minneapolis. Sandler will then hit up Toronto, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Tampa on his way to concluding with a June 30th gig in St. Augustine, Florida.

(Read: Adam Sandler: What the Hell Happened?)

The “100% Fresher” tour is the latest step in a late career revival for Sandler. After years of failing to make fans laugh, he charmed us again in the excellent 2017 film The Meyerowitz Stories by Noah Baumbach. He kept us laughing with the 2018 wedding comedy The Week Of by Robert Smigel. Then 100% Fresh proved his return to stand-up was worth the hype, which makes us excited to see what he brings to the stage on this upcoming tour.

See all of his upcoming tour dates below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 29th You can also check the secondary market here.

Adam Sandler “100% Fresher” Tour Dates:

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheatre

06/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/02 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Center Arena

06/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

06/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

06/22 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

06/23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

06/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/30 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre