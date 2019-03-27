Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Afropunk Brooklyn 2019: FKA twigs, Kamasi Washington, Santigold, and Death Grips

Jill Scott, Tierra Whack, Danny Brown, J.I.D, and Toro Y Moi also set to play two-day fest

by
on March 27, 2019, 9:24am
0 comments
FKA twigs, photo by Nina Corcoran
FKA twigs, photo by Nina Corcoran

Afropunk Brooklyn has revealed its 2019 lineup. The two-day music festival takes place August 24th-25th at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, New York.

This year’s lineup boasts Jill Scott, FKA twigs, Kamasi Washington, Santigold, Death Grips, Tierra Whack, Danny Brown, J.I.D, Toro Y Moi, Goldlink, and Earthgang.

Also playing are Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Lianne La Havas, Ravyn Lenae, Kelsey Lu, Masego, Leikeli47, Rico Nasty, Tanks and the Bangas, HO99O9, IAMDDB, Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber, Junglepussy, and The Suffers, among others.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale via the festival’s website. This year, Afropunk is also offering free tickets in exchange for a minimum of eight hours of volunteer work. You can find more info here.

Afropunk 2019 lineup

Previous Story
Sky Ferreira returns with new single “Downhill Lullaby”: Stream
Next Story
TV Review: What We Do in the Shadows Works Best as a Series
No comments