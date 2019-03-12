New Aladdin trailer recreates classic scenes from 1992 original: Watch

Disney's Aladdin Trailer

Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin doesn’t hit theaters for another two months, but already it’s drawn a fair amount of criticism. From accusations of white-washing to controversy over Will Smith’s portrayal of the Genie, Guy Ritchie’s take on the 1992 animated classic has proven to be quite a headache. In an attempt to tamp down criticism, Disney and Ritchie have unveiled a new trailer that essentially tugs at the nostalgic heartstrings by offering shot-for-shot remakes of classic scenes from the original. (Disney employed a similar strategy for its Lion King trailer.)

The trailer begins with Aladdin causing havoc in the streets of Agrabah before encountering Jasmine. From there, we see Aladdin discover Genie’s lamp in the Cave of Wonders, get a preview of Genie’s rendition of “Friend Like Me”, and watch as Aladdin and Jasmine take a magic carpet ride. Also, sexy Jafar!



Watch the new trailer below. Aladdin opens in theaters on May 24th and stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.