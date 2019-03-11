Alice Cooper adds more North American shows to 2019 tour

The indefatigable Alice Cooper continues to put musicians half his age to red-faced shame with the schedule he is keeping in 2019.
In addition to the recently announced jaunt he’s doing with The Hollywood Vampires — his supergroup with Johnny Depp and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry — in May, and the co-headlining tour he previously announced with Halestorm this summer, the shock rocker has just added even more dates to his calendar.
Starting on July 4th, Cooper is going to premiere his brand-new “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” stage show with seven North American headlining shows. He and his band kick things off on Independence Day at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and head through the United States before landing in Ontario, Canada, for the Roxodus Festival on July 13th.
Four days after that, he connects up with Halestorm for their joint trek starting at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Cooper’s schedule has him on the road well into October with plenty of dates in North America and Europe. Chances are he won’t stop there either. Can’t keep a Billion Dollar Baby down.
If you’re lucky enough to have VIP access, you can snag tickets to many of these newly announced shows starting tomorrow, March 12th, at 10am local time. The rest of us will have to wait until Friday March 15th at 10am.
Tickets for all of Alice Cooper’s upcoming tour dates can also be found here, while you can pick up vinyl copies of his albums at Reverb LP.
Alice Cooper North American Tour Dates (Newly Announced):
07/04 — Mashantucket, CT @ Grant Theater @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
07/06 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! (Outdoors)
07/07 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre
07/09 — Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center
07/10 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
07/11 — Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
07/13 — Stayner, ON @ Roxodus Festival
Alice Cooper + Halestorm Co-Headlining US Tour Dates:
07/17 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/20 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/25 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
07/29 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center
07/31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/01 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/04 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry House
08/07 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
08/08 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/10 – Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
08/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion