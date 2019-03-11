Alice Cooper adds more North American shows to 2019 tour

Alice Cooper, photo by Philip Cosores

The indefatigable Alice Cooper continues to put musicians half his age to red-faced shame with the schedule he is keeping in 2019.

In addition to the recently announced jaunt he’s doing with The Hollywood Vampires — his supergroup with Johnny Depp and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry — in May, and the co-headlining tour he previously announced with Halestorm this summer, the shock rocker has just added even more dates to his calendar.



Starting on July 4th, Cooper is going to premiere his brand-new “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” stage show with seven North American headlining shows. He and his band kick things off on Independence Day at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and head through the United States before landing in Ontario, Canada, for the Roxodus Festival on July 13th.

Four days after that, he connects up with Halestorm for their joint trek starting at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Cooper’s schedule has him on the road well into October with plenty of dates in North America and Europe. Chances are he won’t stop there either. Can’t keep a Billion Dollar Baby down.

If you’re lucky enough to have VIP access, you can snag tickets to many of these newly announced shows starting tomorrow, March 12th, at 10am local time. The rest of us will have to wait until Friday March 15th at 10am.

Tickets for all of Alice Cooper’s upcoming tour dates can also be found here, while you can pick up vinyl copies of his albums at Reverb LP.

Alice Cooper North American Tour Dates (Newly Announced):

07/04 — Mashantucket, CT @ Grant Theater @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/06 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! (Outdoors)

07/07 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre

07/09 — Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center

07/10 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

07/11 — Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

07/13 — Stayner, ON @ Roxodus Festival

Alice Cooper + Halestorm Co-Headlining US Tour Dates:

07/17 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/25 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

07/29 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center

07/31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/01 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry House

08/07 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

08/08 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/10 – Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

08/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion