Alice Cooper and Halestorm announce co-headlining summer 2019 US tour

Alice Cooper, photo by Philip Cosores / Lzzy Hale, photo by Johnny Perilla

Two generations of rock ‘n’ roll talent will come together for a 2019 summer tour, as Alice Cooper and Halestorm will team up for a co-headlining US trek. Motionless in White will support all dates.

Cooper’s most recent album is 2017’s Paranormal, but he plans to introduce some brand-new songs and a new stage show called “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” on the summer outing. The legendary shock rocker is working on new music with producer Bob Ezrin.



Halestorm, meanwhile, are touring in support of last year’s Vicious, which earned the band a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance (“Uncomfortable”). Frontwoman Lzzy Hale and company toured relentlessly behind the album throughout 2018.

[See Also: Lzzy Hale on the Rise of Women in Rock and the #MeToo Movement]

The monthlong trek kicks off July 17th in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and runs through an August 16th show in Camden, New Jersey. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 8th, at this location, with various pre-sales starting earlier. Once tickets sell out, they’ll also be available via StubHub.

“We’ve played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band, can’t wait to get to the first show,” said Cooper in a statement.

Lzzy added, “We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on rock ‘n’ roll… Alice Cooper. Alice is our A in the ABC’s of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School’s definitely out!”

Get tickets to all of Cooper’s upcoming tour dates here.

Alice Cooper, Halestorm + Motionless in White Tour Dates:

07/17 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/25 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

07/29 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center

07/31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/01 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry House

08/07 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

08/08 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/10 – Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

08/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion