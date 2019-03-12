Alicia Keys and SZA pay tribute to Aretha Franklin with performance of “Day Dreaming”: Watch

Alicia Keys and SZA perform during Aretha!

Shortly after this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, a number of music’s brightest stars joined forces to celebrate the late, great Aretha Franklin, who passed away last August. Recorded on January 13th at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration for the Queen of Soul aired on CBS on Sunday night.

Performers included Grammy-winning talent like Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Common, Patti LaBelle, Celine Dion, John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Alessia Cara, and more.



Of particular note, Alicia Keys and SZA teamed up for their tribute, a performance of Franklin’s classic “Day Dreaming”. The duo turned up the R&B vibes on the 1972 single, adding a bit of smooth smolder to the breezy soul in Franklin’s original rendition. You can watch the collaborative cover below, and catch all of Aretha! on CBS’ website.

(Read: Detroit’s 10 Finest Pop Culture Exports)