Amazon’s The Dark Tower series casts The Gunslinger and The Man in Black

Sam Strike and Jasper Pääkkönen

It’s fitting that Stephen King’s The Dark Tower series is cyclical. After all, we’re only two years removed from Sony’s 2017 theatrical adaptation, starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, and already their respective roles as The Gunslinger and The Man in Black are being recast.

As Variety reports, Amazon has tapped both Sam Strike (Mindflyers) and Jasper Pääkkönen (BlacKkKlansman) for their forthcoming series being developed by Glen Mazzara (The Shield). Strike will play Roland Deschain, aka the Gunslinger, who will follow Pääkkönen’s Man in Black.



For awhile, the project was thought to be lost to Mid-World, seeing how there hadn’t been any movement since last April, when a since-deleted tweet confirmed that Amazon was still green on the show. Now, however, it appears that there are still other worlds than these.

(Ranking: Every Stephen King Adaptation from Worst to Best)

Literally, in fact, as Variety’s sources indicate that this new series will be a complete reboot, separate from the theatrical film as initially reported, and more aligned with the books. If you heard that rumble just now, that’s the fanbase screaming in applause.

Still, it’s a goddamn shame that Elba didn’t get a better shot. Despite the controversy — the character of Roland is essentially modeled after Clint Eastwood in the books — Elba was arguably the strongest facet of the troubled film, enough to warrant a second chance.

Alas, that won’t be the case. Stay tuned for future developments on this series by subscribing to The Losers’ Club, our weekly Stephen King podcast that roams through King’s Dominion over long days and pleasant nights. Revisit their review of 2017’s The Dark Tower below.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS