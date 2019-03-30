AMC’s NOS4A2 trailer unpacks horror of Joe Hill’s novel: Watch

AMC's NOS4A2

Feel that chill in the air? We’re getting closer to Christmasland. Today, as part of its WonderCon panel, AMC dropped the first trailer for its highly anticipated adaptation of Joe Hill’s NOS4A2, which doesn’t drop until June 2nd.

In less than two minutes, the trailer lays out the entire story, which is quite a feat given its complex narrative, introducing its villain (Zachary Quinto) and its motorbiking hero (Ashleigh Cummings). If there’s anything to glean, it’s how YA all of this feels.



Watch the trailer below.

As previously reported, Cummings plays Vic McQueen, a young artist with a supernatural ability to square off against Quinto’s Charlie Manx, a monstrous immortal who feeds off the souls of children. Manx’s victims, after being drained of their livelihoods, are then shuffled off to Christmasland, a terrifying Christmas village that exists in some alternate dimension that has connections to a certain scary clown from another family property.

