Anderson .Paak shares new single “King James”: Stream

The first track off of his hotly anticipated Oxnard sister album, Ventura

on March 15, 2019, 12:13am
Anderson .Paak, photo by Lior Phillips
On April 12th, Anderson .Paak is set to return with his second album in less than six months, Ventura. In anticipation, he’s unveiled the first single in “King James”.

Just as its name suggests, the track’s part and parcel an ode to the future Space Jam 2 star as .Paak preaches, “And we salute King James for using his chains/ To create some equal opportunities.” However, it’s much more than that.

It’s about community, it’s about love, it’s about perseverance, it’s about family, all of which you could ostensibly attribute to the Lakers star. Even so, you should probably take this song beyond the court. Stream below.

As previously reported, the new LP spans 11 tracks and features a number of special guest collaborators, including André 3000Smokey Robinson, late rapper Nate DoggBrandy, Jazmine Sullivan, among others.

The album was recorded at the same time as last year’s Oxnard and once again finds Dr. Dre serving as executive producer. Like its predecessor, the new album was similarly inspired by his early days growing up in Southern California.

Ventura Tracklist:
01. Come Home (feat. André 3000)
02. Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson)
03. Reachin’ 2 Much (feat. Lalah Hathaway)
04. Winners Circle
05. Good Heels (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)
06. Yada Yada
07. King James
08. Chosen One (feat. Sonyae Elise)
09. Jet Black (feat. Brandy)
10. Twilight
11. What Can We Do? (feat. Nate Dogg)

.Paak is out supporting Ventura on his “Best Teef in the Game Tour”, which is currently in Europe and is scheduled to hit North America in May. Joining him on the entire trek is Thundercat, while select dates will feature Earl SweatshirtNoname, and Mac DeMarco. Grab your tickets here.

