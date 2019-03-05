Angie McMahon shares video for new single “Pasta”: Watch

Angie McMahon, photo by Paige Clark

Just half a year ago, Angie McMahon was helping fill the stage as a talent booker for a small venue in her Melbourne, Australia hometown. Now, the rising singer-songwriter is headlining shows of her own — at much larger, 1,500-cap spaces, no less. She’s also performed alongside Father John Misty, Alanis Morissette, and Leon Bridges, and is set to perform at Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion at this year’s South by Southwest.

Clearly, big things are happening for the young talent, and you can hear why on her new single “Pasta”. A lonesome rumination that highlights a voice like a low-range Lucy Dacus, the track traipses over deliberately shambolic guitar strums. It’s the sound of someone getting perfectly lost in their own languor, only to have it shaken up by a dance-in-the-mirror breakdown.



In a press release, McMahon described the song and its accompanying video:

“’Pasta’ is about feeling really tired, trying anyway, and wanting to rock out like Springsteen. I wanted the video to show how it feels to do nothing, just letting your brain stew. I’m learning that you just have to encourage yourself and not wait for other people to do it. And if you can’t make yourself feel awesome, dogs might make you feel awesome. It’s a reminder to go outside.”

Check out the clip below.

“Pasta” is the second half of McMahon’s upcoming two-track “EP”, A Couple of Songs. The other track, “Keeping Time”, was previously released and has been doing big numbers on Spotify and triple j Radio. A video for that song has also been revealed today, and you can watch it below.

A Couple of Songs is out March 5th. It precedes McMahon’s forthcoming full-length debut, Salt, which is coming from Dualtone later this year. In the meantime, you can catch McMahon on her debut US tour at the dates below, most of which come during SXSW.

Angie McMahon 2019 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

03/09 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre #

03/11 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (Patreon House of Creativity @ Augustine)

03/12 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (Melbourne Hub @ Australia House, Lucilles)

03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion)

03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (BIGSOUND Brunch @ Australia House, Lucilles)

03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (Communion Presents @ St. David’s Church)

03/16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (Rachael Ray’s Feedback @ Stubb’s BBQ)

03/16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (Dualtone/Sexhawkeblack @ The Continental Club)

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Cafe

05/31-06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

* = w/ Megan Elsier

# = w/ Pixies