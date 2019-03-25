Apple’s long-awaited streaming platform, Apple TV+, launches this fall

Apple TV+

Apple formally introduced its long-awaited television platform during an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California on Monday.

Called Apple TV+, the streaming service builds off of Apple’s existing Apple TV application with a variety of original content. Many of Apple’s creators were on hand to introduce their respective projects, including Steven Spielberg, who is rebooting Amazing Stories; Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell, who star in episodic series The Morning Show; and Kumail Nanjiani, who is helming an anthology series called Little America alongside his partner and The Big Sick collaborator Emily V. Gordon.



Additionally, JJ Abrams is teaming up with Sara Bareilles for a 30-minute dramedy called Little Voice, and is reuniting with Alias’ Jennifer Garner for an adaptation of the 2017 memoir My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.

Apple TV+ will also feature content from Sofia Coppola, M. Night Shyamalan, and Ron Howard, among many others. Plus, Oprah Winfrey will present two documentaries, one on sexual harassment and assault in the workplace, and a second focusing on mental health. She’ll also be turning her famed book club into an episodic conversation series.

Apple TV+ will be an ad free experience, available on demand, and viewable both online and offline. Apple plans to launch the service in over 100 countries this fall. The cost of a subscription has not yet been revealed.

Additionally, Apple is relaunching its Apple TV app with several new features. Most notably, content from many outside apps including HBO, Showtime, Starz, and CBS All Access can now be played directly within Apple TV. (Netflix opted against partnering with Apple, however, and will not be integrated.)

Using machine learning, Apple will offer content recommendations pulling from all of the aforementioned apps. What’s more, for first time the Apple TV app will be available on Mac, smart TVs, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Watch a pair of trailers for AppleTV+, featuring Spielberg, Abrams, Coppola, Howard, and more, below.