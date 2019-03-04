Arcade Fire contribute new song “Baby Mine” to Dumbo film: Stream

Arcade Fire, photo by Heather Kaplan

Arcade Fire have contributed new music to Tim Burton’s live-action remake of Dumbo. Their recording of “Baby Mine” appears during the movie’s end credits, and you can listen to a preview of below.

Written by Frank Churchill and Ned Washington, “Baby Mine” appeared in the original 1941 Disney film as performed by Betty Noyes. Arcade Fire’s new version is a true family affair; Win and Will Butler’s mother contributes harp, Win and Régine Chassagne’s son plays triangle, and the Butler brothers’ grandfather makes a cameo on Sonovox.



In a statement, Win Butler relayed his personal connection to the track. “There is a scene with a locomotive in the original Dumbo that uses an instrument called the Sonovox that my grandpa Alvino Rey made famous in the 1930s. Every time I saw the film I thought it was him,” he recounted.

Butler continued: “When we were asked to do the [‘Baby Mine’], I immediately got all of my grandfather’s old guitars and wanted to play them in the song. My mom plays the harp on the track, my brother the theremin, my wife [Chassagne] sings and plays drums, and our son even plays the triangle, as well as the rest of our ‘family’ in Arcade Fire. I will forever relate to the song thinking about the people I hold so dear that are ‘so precious to me.’ Listen for the cameo of my grandpa Alvino’s famous Sonovox at the end.”

“It’s a story we need to tell again,” Chassagne added. “A lot has changed since 1941, and we are still on that quest to allow for all people to accept and celebrate who they are on this planet.”

Dumbo and its accompanying soundtrack both arrive on March 29th. The film stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and more. Watch the trailer below.