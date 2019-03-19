Rodgers & Hammerstein receive 90% of songwriting credit on Ariana Grande’s “7 rings”

Ariana Grande and Rogers & Hammerstein

If you’re wondering how Ariana Grande got away with interpolating “My Favorite Things” on her chart-topping single “7 rings”, here’s the answer: she didn’t.

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the iconic songwriting duo who originally wrote “My Favorite Things” for The Sound of Music, control 90 percent of the songwriting royalties to Grande’s “7 rings”, according to The New York Times.



Grande’s record label, Republic, struck a deal with Concord, the publishing company who owns Rodgers and Hammerstein’s catalog, weeks prior to Grande’s release of thank u, next, on which “7 rings” appears. The Times reports that Concord requested 90 percent of “7 rings”, and Grande’s team accepted the terms without further negotiation.

As a result of the deal, Concord stands to make millions of dollars. Already, “7 rings” has spent six weeks atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and has been streamed more than a billion times worldwide. Those numbers will only grow with Grande heading out on a world tour in support of thank u, next and its predecessor, Sweetener.

Watch the video for Grande’s “7 rings” below: