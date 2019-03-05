Ariana Grande to launch new drink and playlists with Starbucks

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Starbucks are teaming up for a new kind of remix.

As Business Insider reports, the blockbuster pop star has designed a new drink for the coffee conglomerate. It’s called The Cloud Macchiato, which is just a pretty name for a standard macchiato with cold foam. ::pushes up glasses::



But that’s hardly exciting, so we’ll let Starbucks do the talking. According to those suits, it’s “an airy microfoam frothed cold and blended until smooth, creating layers of creamy texture and flavor, without the cream.” Whoa, sounds cool.

Also cool is that you can order it with either caramel and cinnamon flavors and take it either cold or hot. What’s more, you get that classic Starbucks sizing, from Short to Tall to Venti to … you guessed it, Grande, as in Ariana Grande, the blockbuster pop star who designed the drink!

The drink will be a permanent item on Starbucks’ menu as the two continue to collaborate. On Friday, Starbucks will debut a playlist for International Women’s Day, in addition to another playlist on Saturday featuring Grande’s songs and some of her favorite music.

In related news, Grande has announced that English singer-songwriter Ella Mai will join her for the European leg of her upcoming Sweetener World Tour. You can find those dates below, and try and secure your tickets here.

Until then, see you in line at Starbs.

Ariana Grande 2019 Tour Dates:

03/18 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/22 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

03/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

05/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/01 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart House Arena

08/17 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena #

08/19 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena #

08/20 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena #

08/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

08/27 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena #

08/28 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena #

08/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen #

09/01 – Köln, DE @ Lanxess Arena #

09/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #

09/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena #

09/08 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena #

09/09 – Kraków, PL @ Tauron Arena #

09/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #

09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #

09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro #

09/19 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena #

09/22 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

09/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

10/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #

10/03 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #

10/05 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena #

10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe #

10/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz-Arena #

10/13 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion #

# = w/ Ella Mai