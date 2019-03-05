Ariana Grande to launch new drink and playlists with Starbucks

Ariana Grande and Starbucks are teaming up for a new kind of remix.
As Business Insider reports, the blockbuster pop star has designed a new drink for the coffee conglomerate. It’s called The Cloud Macchiato, which is just a pretty name for a standard macchiato with cold foam. ::pushes up glasses::
But that’s hardly exciting, so we’ll let Starbucks do the talking. According to those suits, it’s “an airy microfoam frothed cold and blended until smooth, creating layers of creamy texture and flavor, without the cream.” Whoa, sounds cool.
Also cool is that you can order it with either caramel and cinnamon flavors and take it either cold or hot. What’s more, you get that classic Starbucks sizing, from Short to Tall to Venti to … you guessed it, Grande, as in Ariana Grande, the blockbuster pop star who designed the drink!
The drink will be a permanent item on Starbucks’ menu as the two continue to collaborate. On Friday, Starbucks will debut a playlist for International Women’s Day, in addition to another playlist on Saturday featuring Grande’s songs and some of her favorite music.
In related news, Grande has announced that English singer-songwriter Ella Mai will join her for the European leg of her upcoming Sweetener World Tour. You can find those dates below, and try and secure your tickets here.
Until then, see you in line at Starbs.
Ariana Grande 2019 Tour Dates:
03/18 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/22 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
03/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
05/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/01 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/11 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart House Arena
08/17 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena #
08/19 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena #
08/20 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena #
08/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
08/27 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena #
08/28 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena #
08/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen #
09/01 – Köln, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
09/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #
09/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena #
09/08 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena #
09/09 – Kraków, PL @ Tauron Arena #
09/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #
09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #
09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro #
09/19 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena #
09/22 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #
09/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #
09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #
10/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #
10/03 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #
10/05 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena #
10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe #
10/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz-Arena #
10/13 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion #
# = w/ Ella Mai