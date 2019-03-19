Ariana Grande kicks off “Sweetener Tour”: Setlist + Video

Ariana Grande kicked off her “Sweetener World Tour” in Albany, New York on Monday night.
The setlist spanned 29 songs divided into five distinct acts. Much of the material came from her two most recent LPs, Sweetener and thank u, next, including the live debuts of “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”, “7 rings”, “Bloodline”, and “NASA”. She also sang past hits such as “Everytime”, “One Last Time”, “Break Free”, and “No Tears Left to Cry”. The evening concluded with an encore performance of “thank u, next”.
According to BBC News, the setlist originally included “Ghostin'” and “Imagine”, from thank u, next, but Grande ultimately decided they were “too heavy” to sing live. Both songs address her relationship with late rapper Mac Miller.
(Buy: Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener Tour” Tickets)
Grande did pay tribute to Miller in another way, however. According to Us, Miller’s music — including his song “Dang!” — was played over the arena’s PA system prior to the show’s start.
The stage was erected in the shape of a ring (natch) and featured two spherical video screens. In the venue’s concourse, there were voter registration booths encouraging fans to register ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
See video from the concert along with the evening’s full setlist below.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 19, 2019
Setlist:
Act 1
Raindrops (An Angel Cried)
God Is a Woman
Bad Idea (Live debut)
Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored (Live debut)
Act 2
R.E.M.
Be Alright
Sweetener
Successful
Side to Side
Bloodline (Live debut)
7 Rings (Live debut)
Act 3
Love Me Harder
Breathin
Needy
Fake Smile (Live debut)
Make Up (Live debut)
Right There
You’ll Never Know
Break Your Heart Right Back
NASA (Live debut)
Goodnight n Go
Act 4
Everytime
One Last Time
The Light Is Coming
Into You
Act 5
Dangerous Woman
Break Free
No Tears Left to Cry
Encore:
Thank U, Next
Grande’s “Sweetener Tour” continues tomorrow in Boston and runs through October, with a headlining appearance at Coachella squeezed in along the way. Get tickets to the upcoming dates here.
Ariana Grande 2019 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/22 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
03/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
05/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/01 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/11 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart House Arena
08/17 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
08/19 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
08/20 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
08/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
08/27 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
08/28 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
08/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
09/01 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
09/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
09/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
09/08 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
09/09 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
09/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
09/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
09/15 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
09/19 – Sheefield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena
09/22 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
10/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/03 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
10/05 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
10/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
10/13 – Zurich,CH @ Hallenstadion