Ariana Grande kicks off “Sweetener Tour”: Setlist + Video

Ariana Grande at Sweetener Tour Kick-Off

Ariana Grande kicked off her “Sweetener World Tour” in Albany, New York on Monday night.

The setlist spanned 29 songs divided into five distinct acts. Much of the material came from her two most recent LPs, Sweetener and thank u, next, including the live debuts of “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”, “7 rings”, “Bloodline”, and “NASA”. She also sang past hits such as “Everytime”, “One Last Time”, “Break Free”, and “No Tears Left to Cry”. The evening concluded with an encore performance of “thank u, next”.



According to BBC News, the setlist originally included “Ghostin'” and “Imagine”, from thank u, next, but Grande ultimately decided they were “too heavy” to sing live. Both songs address her relationship with late rapper Mac Miller.

Grande did pay tribute to Miller in another way, however. According to Us, Miller’s music — including his song “Dang!” — was played over the arena’s PA system prior to the show’s start.

The stage was erected in the shape of a ring (natch) and featured two spherical video screens. In the venue’s concourse, there were voter registration booths encouraging fans to register ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

See video from the concert along with the evening’s full setlist below.

Setlist:

Act 1

Raindrops (An Angel Cried)

God Is a Woman

Bad Idea (Live debut)

Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored (Live debut)

Act 2

R.E.M.

Be Alright

Sweetener

Successful

Side to Side

Bloodline (Live debut)

7 Rings (Live debut)

Act 3

Love Me Harder

Breathin

Needy

Fake Smile (Live debut)

Make Up (Live debut)

Right There

You’ll Never Know

Break Your Heart Right Back

NASA (Live debut)

Goodnight n Go

Act 4

Everytime

One Last Time

The Light Is Coming

Into You

Act 5

Dangerous Woman

Break Free

No Tears Left to Cry

Encore:

Thank U, Next

Grande’s “Sweetener Tour” continues tomorrow in Boston and runs through October, with a headlining appearance at Coachella squeezed in along the way. Get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Ariana Grande 2019 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/22 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

03/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

05/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/01 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart House Arena

08/17 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

08/19 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

08/20 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

08/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

08/27 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

08/28 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

08/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

09/01 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

09/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

09/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/08 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

09/09 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

09/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

09/15 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

09/19 – Sheefield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena

09/22 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

10/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/03 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

10/05 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

10/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

10/13 – Zurich,CH @ Hallenstadion