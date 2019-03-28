Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Ariana Grande teases new song with Victoria Monét, “Monopoly”, coming Monday

The BFFs recently debuted an unreleased song live during a concert

by
on March 28, 2019, 1:41pm
0 comments
ariana grande victoria monet monopoly monday tease
Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is just on a tear this year. Let’s see, she won a Grammy for Sweetener; followed it up with the even better thank u, next; became the first solo artist to occupy the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots with “7 Rings”, “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”, and “Thank U, Next”; got her own Starbucks drink; kicked off her “Sweetener Tour”; and got tapped to headline both Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Did we miss anything? No? Well, come Monday, April 1st, we’re going to have to add to the list, as the pop star has teased the release of a new collaborative track with BFF Victoria Monét called “Monopoly”.

(Read: Album of the Week: The Real Ariana Grande Arrives on the Authentic thank u, next)

The pair previously released “Better Days” in 2016, and teased a Dangerous Woman-era track called “Got Her Own” at a recent “Sweetener” show (vid of that down below). Last night, they took to Twitter for a playful back and forth, teasing their latest collab by spitting potential lyrics back at one another and locking in a #MonopolyMonday release day.

“Work so f*ckin’ muuuuuch, need a twinny twin twin,” began Grande. “You’d be straight for life if I gave you my pin,” replied Monét, after which Grande finished with “Even tho we gave up that 90% for the win.”

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Grande then suggested they drop the song on Thursday night, but Monét proposed they hold off until Monday “so we can celebrate an 8th week at number 1” for “7 Rings”. Grande replied her approval, but noted that the song isn’t even fully mastered yet. “This is why I can’t go on twitter anymore,” she joked. “I get too excited and say sh*t I shouldn’t. However, Monday is soon enough!”

Read their full back and forth below, and make sure to come back on Monday to hear “Monopoly”. You can also hope to catch it live by getting tickets to the “Sweetener Tour” here, and pick up Grande’s past releases on vinyl here.

And here’s that video of “Get Her Own”:

Previous Story
Middle Kids announce New Songs For Old Problems EP, share “Real Thing”: Stream
Next Story
TV Review: Amazon’s Hanna Drains the Fairy Tale Appeal From Its Source Material
No comments