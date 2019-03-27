Everclear frontman Art Alexakis diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Everclear frontman Art Alexakis

Everclear frontman Art Alexakis has revealed his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis.

The 56-year-old singer-songwriter has suffered from the condition “for anywhere between 10 to 20 years,” but was only diagnosed with it following a car crash three years ago. Initially believing he had a pinched nerve, Alexakis underwent a series of tests, which revealed he had a form of multiple sclerosis known as relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS).



Despite the diagnosis, Alexakis has been able to tour extensively over the last several years, and doctors believe he’ll “live into my 80s without progression.”

In a letter to fans, he explained his decision to go public with his diagnosis: “I have been hearing a lot of people say that I am drinking again or back on drugs because they have seen me look unsteady on stage or around town (people say all sorts of nasty things when they don’t think you can hear them). To be honest, I have never cared about what people say about me personally – except, that is, for the people that I care about (ie..YOU) and what they think. I wanted you to know the truth, simple as that.”

“So, if you see me stumbling…sweaty, looking both tired and anxious at the same time, maybe a little more confused than usual, or forgetting lyrics yet looking happy (which is weird for me), please know that I have not fallen off the wagon. I am just learning how to be the new me,” Alexakis added.

Alexakis plans to release his first solo album, Sun Songs, this summer, and will embark on a tour in support of it. The last Everclear album, Black Is the New Black, was released in 2015.

Revisit Alexakis’ appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which he discussed the early days of Everclear:

