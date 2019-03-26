Avail reunite for first concert in 12 years

Avail, photo by Chris Boarts Larson

Trailblazing Richmond, Virginia punk band Avail are reuniting for their first show in 12 years.

On July 19th, the Tim Barry-led outfit will mark the 21st anniversary of their fourth album, Over The James, with a concert at The National in Richmond. Joining Barry will be the lineup that recorded the album: guitarist Joe Banks, bassist Gwomper, drummer Erik Larson, and cheerleader Beau Beau Butler.



The concert will feature support from Iron Reagan and Asylum. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be purchased via the band’s website.

Listen to “Scuffle Town” from Over The James: