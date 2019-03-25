Avengers: Endgame runtime clocks in over three hours: Report

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame has as tall an order as any cinematic blockbuster ever projected on the silver screen. The movie must bring to an end ten years and 22 films-worth of storytelling and universe building, including undoing an action that wiped out half the universe. Obviously, as talented as directors Anthony and Joe Russo and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are, that’s not a task that’s going to be neatly wrapped up in an hour-and-a-half bow. In fact, it looks like it’ll take about twice as long.

A landing page on AMC accidentally revealed the Endgame runtime, listing it at three hours and two minutes. (The number has since been removed from the site, but Fandom snagged a screenshot before the change.) That puts the movie at 33 minutes longer than any other entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beating the two-and-a-half hours of Infinity War.



(Read: After Avengers: Infinity War, What’s Next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?)

Seeing as we’re still a month away from Endgame blasting into theaters, it’s possible edits are still being done to the film. “We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it. Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it’s a lot of storytelling to work into it,” Joe Russo said in February. “Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate.”

Earlier this month, Marvel head Kevin Feige promised that the studio is “gonna release the movie at the exact right running time. I’m telling you this, it’s gonna be perfect. It’s gonna be the exact running time that the movie needs to be.”

Watch the latest trailer, which finds Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel joining the team, below.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th and is expected to feature nearly everyone who’s ever been in a Marvel movie: James Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Bettany (Vision), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Benedict Wong (Wong), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax), and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).