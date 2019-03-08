Baroness share clip of new song, tease color scheme of new album

Baroness

Baroness are set to kick off a North American tour with Deafheaven and Zeal & Ardor, and to get fans even more excited for the stellar bill, the Savannah, Georgia, rockers have unveiled the first snippet of new music from their upcoming album.

In a short video clip posted on the band’s YouTube channel (listen below), Baroness share a few seconds of a brand-new track with the words “hear the rest of this new song on tour” appearing on the screen. We also see and hear frontman John Baizley singing a single line from the song, which is both heavy and melodic.



In addition to the music, Baroness are teasing a color scheme for their new album. With a current discography consisting of Red Album (2007), Blue Record (2009), Yellow & Green (2012), and Purple (2015), the band has offered up the Pantone color codes 871 c and 8 c as clues for the new disc. A little research suggests that the new album could be titled Gold & Gray or perhaps, Gold & Silver.

Baroness’ aforementioned tour with Deafheaven and Zeal & Ardor launches tonight (March 8th) in Houston, Texas, and runs through an April 12th gig in New York City. In addition, both Baroness and Deafheaven will be playing the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 14th. Tickets for all upcoming shows can be purchased here.

Baroness, Deafheaven and Zeal & Ardor 2019 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/10 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

03/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/14 – Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues

03/16 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

03/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

03/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

03/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

03/24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/27 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

03/30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

04/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

04/03 – Montreal, QC @ The Corona Theater

04/05 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

04/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

04/07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

04/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

04/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *

* = no Zeal & Ardor