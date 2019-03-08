Baroness share clip of new song, tease color scheme of new album

Baroness are set to kick off a North American tour with Deafheaven and Zeal & Ardor, and to get fans even more excited for the stellar bill, the Savannah, Georgia, rockers have unveiled the first snippet of new music from their upcoming album.
In a short video clip posted on the band’s YouTube channel (listen below), Baroness share a few seconds of a brand-new track with the words “hear the rest of this new song on tour” appearing on the screen. We also see and hear frontman John Baizley singing a single line from the song, which is both heavy and melodic.
In addition to the music, Baroness are teasing a color scheme for their new album. With a current discography consisting of Red Album (2007), Blue Record (2009), Yellow & Green (2012), and Purple (2015), the band has offered up the Pantone color codes 871 c and 8 c as clues for the new disc. A little research suggests that the new album could be titled Gold & Gray or perhaps, Gold & Silver.
[Also See: 10 Most Anticipated Metal Albums of 2019]
Baroness’ aforementioned tour with Deafheaven and Zeal & Ardor launches tonight (March 8th) in Houston, Texas, and runs through an April 12th gig in New York City. In addition, both Baroness and Deafheaven will be playing the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 14th. Tickets for all upcoming shows can be purchased here.
Baroness, Deafheaven and Zeal & Ardor 2019 Tour Dates:
03/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/10 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
03/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/14 – Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues
03/16 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
03/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
03/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
03/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
03/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
03/24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
03/27 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater
03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
03/30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
04/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
04/03 – Montreal, QC @ The Corona Theater
04/05 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
04/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
04/07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
04/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
04/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *
* = no Zeal & Ardor