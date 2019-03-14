Baroness announce release date for Gold & Grey album, unveil “Borderlines” video: Watch

Baroness, photo by Dana Distortion

Baroness have officially announced the full details of their upcoming album, Gold & Grey. They’ve also shared the music video for the LP first single, “Borderlines” (watch below).

After rolling out bits of information for the past week, Baroness revealed this morning that their new full-length will arrive on June 14th. The 17-song effort is being produced by Dave Fridmann (who helmed 2015’s Purple), and marks the recording debut of new guitarist Gina Gleason with the band.



“Our goal is, was, and will always be to write increasingly superior, more honest and compelling songs, and to develop a more unique and challenging sound,” said Baroness frontman John Baizley of Gold & Grey. “I’m sure we have just finished our best, most adventurous album to date. We dug incredibly deep, challenged ourselves and recorded a record I’m positive we could never again replicate.”

Gleason added, “Having the chance to create music without any preconceived boundaries was both liberating and intimidating. As we pushed past our fear and comfort zone, the four of us connected in a way that allowed us to create freely, uplift one another and build the unique sonic world that is Gold & Grey.”

As mentioned, Baroness have also unveiled the video and full studio version of the single “Borderlines”, having previously teased a snippet and played it live during their current North American tour. The clip offers close-ups of Baizley and Gleason singing the track, as a skull image appears throughout.

The “Borderlines” video can be seen below, followed by the artwork (painted by Baizley himself) and tracklist for Gold & Grey. Pre-orders for the album are available here, while tickets for Baroness’ current North American tour with Deafheaven can be found here.

Gold & Grey Artwork:

Gold & Grey Tracklist:

01. Front Toward Enemy

02. I’m Already Gone

03. Seasons

04. Sevens

05. Tourniquet

06. Anchor’s Lament

07. Throw Me An Anchor

08. I’d Do Anything

09. Blankets of Ash

10. Emmett-Radiating Light

11. Cold Blooded Angels

12. Crooked Mile

13. Broken Halo

14. Can Oscura

15. Borderlines

16. Assault on East Falls

17. Pale Sun