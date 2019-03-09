Baroness debut new song “Borderlines” at tour kickoff in Houston: Watch

Baroness, photo by Philip Cosores

After offering up a short snippet of a new track yesterday, along with the promise that you can “hear the rest of this new song on tour,” Baroness stuck to their word and debuted the full song live Friday night (March 8th) during the kickoff show of their North American tour with Deafheaven and Zeal & Ardor at White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

The song, which appears to be titled “Borderlines”, is a heavy rocker, with frontman John Baizley’s lead singing being backed up by new guitarist Gina Gleason’s vocals. While the studio version of the track isn’t out yet, the live version ends with a trippy two-minute instrumental passage, complete with keyboards. Watch fan-filmed video of the performance below.



The track will be included on Baroness’ next album, which according to a couple of Pantone color codes the band teased yesterday, is likely to be titled Gold & Gray, following the pattern of naming their albums after colors. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding the album’s title or release date.

Overall, the band played a 14-song set that spanned their entire career, with five songs coming from 2015’s Purple album.

Baroness’ tour with Deafheaven and Zeal & Ardor continues through an April 12th gig in New York City. In addition, both Baroness and Deafheaven will be playing the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 14th. Tickets for all upcoming shows can be purchased here.