Beast Coast (Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers) release first-ever collaborative track, “Left Hand”: Stream

Beast Coast

New York-based hip-hop collective Beast Coast counts a trio of notable groups in its ranks: Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers. While members have teamed up on tracks like Pro Era member Powers Pleasant’s “Pull Up” and even went on a joint tour back in 2013, they’ve never released a track as a unit. That changes today with the first-ever Beast Coast collaboration, “Left Hand”.

The track features all 10 Beast Coast MCs — Pro Era’s Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, and Powers Pleasant; the Flatbush Zombies trio of Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick Arc Elliott; and AKTHESAVIOR and Issa Gold of The Underachievers — stepping to the mic in a cypher. With a slinky, menacing beat from Tyler Dopps and Sam Wish, the track is a fearsome squad effort teasing the group’s long-anticipated full-length project.



Check it out below.

Beast Coast have a handful of tour dates coming up, including a show at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks in April, and appearances at festivals like Governors Ball and Rolling Loud. Find tickets here.

Beast Coast 2019 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Morisson, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Soundset Festival

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball