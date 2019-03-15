Surviving Beastie Boys members announce “Beastie Boys Show” directed by Spike Jonze

Beastie Boys

Surviving Beastie Boys members Adam “Adrock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond will return to the stage in April for a trio of live events directed by Spike Jonze.

The official title of the event is “Beastie Boys As Told By Mike Diamond and Adam Horowitz,” though the group’s publicist declined to offer any further details on what the show will entail. Presumambly, it ties back to the duo’s recently released autobiography Beastie Boys Book.



“Beastie Boys Show” will premiere on April 5th at the Tower Theater in Philadelphia. Two further stagings are scheduled for the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on April 8th and 9th. Tickets go on sale beginning tomorrow — Saturday, March 16th — at 10:00 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out, you can get them here.

Watch a teaser trailer below.

Jonze famously directed Beastie Boys’ iconic video for “Sabotage”. They also collaborated on an unreleased feature film called We Can Do This based on the late Adam Yauch’s alter-ego Nathanial Hornblower.