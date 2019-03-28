Bedouine announces new album, Bird Songs of a Killjoy, shares “Bird”: Stream

Leave it to Bedouine to start the morning off right with some beautiful, slow-blossoming folk. The Syria-born, Los Angeles-based folk singer-songwriter announced her second album, Bird Songs of a Killjoy, will be released May 31st via Spacebomb Records.
With the album announcement comes a new song off the record called “Bird”. In a press release, Korkejian describes drafting the song on her recorder and emailing it in an exchange. “’Bird’ is about loving someone so much that you’re willing to loosen your grip on them,” she says. “It was written as a love letter with the intent of delivering it. It’s one of my favorite memories regarding the power of song. I had so much to communicate and this was the only way I was able to get it all down.”
Unlike her most recent song “When You’re Gone”, “Bird” builds off the usual gentle acoustics of Bedouine with yawning horns and soft piano chords. It’s a subtle slice of orchestral folk that fits comfortably between Nick Drake, Jose Gonzalez, and Joni Mitchell. The song’s music video sees Bedouine walking through a hazy fog singing directly to you, the viewer. Check it out below.
Bird Songs of a Killjoy Artwork:
Bird Songs of a Killjoy Tracklist:
01. Under the Night
02. Sunshine Sometimes
03. When You’re Gone
04. One More Time
05. Dizzy
06. Bird
07. Bird Gone Wild
08. Hummingbird
09. Matter of the Heart
10. Echo Park
11. Reprise
12. Tall Man
As of right now, Bedouine only has a few tour dates announced, including a stop at the recently announced Emerge Festival. See those dates below.
Bedouine 2019 Tour:
05/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Emerge Festival
06/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
06/07-08 — Sonoma, CA @ Huichica
06/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
09/07 — London, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall