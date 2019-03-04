Ben Folds and Violent Femmes announce co-headlining summer tour

Ben Folds (photo by Ben Kaye) and Violent Femes (photo by Philip Cosores)

Last summer, Ben Folds took to the road with Cake for a summer tour. Come July, the piano pop stalwart will team with a different veteran alternative rock act, Violent Femmes, for another co-headlining trek.

The 14-date jaunt will cross the eastern half of the US beginning with a July 28th gig at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Other stops include New York, Boston, Nashville, Indianapolis, Detroit, Des Moines, and Kansas City.



Tickets will be available via LiveNation, beginning March 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with artist pre-sale starting March 5th. VIP packages include a meet & greet and Q&A with Folds that will include an excerpt reading from his new memoir, A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons. Fans will also go home with a signed copy of the book.

Both Folds and Violent Femmes have separate tour schedules all their own, so check out both their itineraries below. Tickets to all of Folds’ upcoming tour dates can be found here, and access to the Femmes’ forthcoming shows can be obtained here. You can also pick up some vinyl from Folds and the Femmes at ReverbLP respectively here and here.

Ben Folds 2019 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort #

03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall – Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts (w/ The Philadelphia Orchestra)

04/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Abravanel Hall (w/ The Utah Symphony)

04/18 – Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts ^

04/26 – Nashville, TN @ TPAC %

04/27 – Nashville, TN @ TPAC %

04/28 – Nashville, TN @ TPAC %

06/22 – Cary, NC @ Summerfest (w/ North Carolina Symphony)

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall (w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

07/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

07/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

08/01 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

08/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

08/03 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

08/04 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park *

08/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

08/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park *

08/11 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

08/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Company *

08/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park Amphitheater *

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

# = solo show

^ w= w/ Nu Deco Ensemble

% = Ben Folds & His Concerto for Piano and Orchestra

* = w/ Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes 2019 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/04 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

05/05 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

05/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

05/11 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas

05/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Center

05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cane’s Ballroom

05/16 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland

05/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/18 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

