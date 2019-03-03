Beto O’Rourke attends Metallica concert

As he weighs a 2020 presidential run, former punk rocker-turned-progressive darling Beto O’Rourke attended a Metallica concert in El Paso, Texas on Thursday night.
According to the El Paso Times, O’Rourke watched the concert from the pit and posed for photos with fans.
In his early years, O’Rourke was an aspiring musician who played in a punk rock band called Floss alongside Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta and At the Drive-In fame. While running for senate in Texas last fall, he received support from Willie Nelson, Spoon, and The National, and was captured air drumming to The Who while going through a Whataburger drive-thru.