Beto O’Rourke attends Metallica concert

@BetoORourke just keeps proving how awesome he is. He was at a @Metallica concert. That is just awesome and I can’t wait for Beto O’Rourke to announce for President #Beto2020 #BetoForPresident #BetoForAmerica #2020Election pic.twitter.com/jb9ifbnzXC

— Dustin Evans (@Dustman818) March 1, 2019