Better Oblivion Community Center cover The Killers and The Replacements live during first-ever tour: Watch

Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers embarked on their first-ever tour last week as Better Oblivion Community Center. Along with stellar originals off their self-titled debut album, the two indie rockers gifted audiences with a double dose of surprise cover songs.

During their kick-off gig at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre on Friday, BOCC snuck in their take on The Replacements cut “Can’t Hardly Wait”, taken from the 1987 record Pleased to Meet Me. The following evening in Las Vegas then saw friends and longtime collaborators Oberst and Bridgers honor hometown heroes The Killers by reimagining their 2008 smash hit “Human”.



Check out fan-caught footage of both songs below (via Stereogum).

The Replacements’ “Can’t Hardly Wait”:

The Killers’ “Human”:

BOCC’s debut tour continues tonight in San Luis Obispo and will stretch on until May. Grab your tickets here.

