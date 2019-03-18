Better Oblivion Community Center cover Death Cab for Cutie’s “Title and Registration” in Seattle: Watch

Better Oblivion Community Center, photo via Instagram @Pete_Mar

Better Oblivion Community Center are only 10 days into their first-ever tour and already they’ve surprised audiences with three unique covers.

Last week, the super duo comprised of Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers put a new spin on The Replacements cut “Can’t Hardly Wait” during a gig in Tucson; while playing in Las Vegas, the two then took on hometown heroes The Killers by offering up their version of “Human”. This past Sunday, the BOCC tour rolled into Seattle, Washington and to honor one of the state’s greatest indie exports, Oberst and Bridgers covered a classic Death Cab for Cutie song.



As Consequence of Sound reader Reilly Hannigan points out, BOCC unfurled its rendition of “Title and Registration”, one of the countless highlights off the band’s seminal 2003 album, Transatlanticism. The indie folk pair did the original justice with both an earnest tenderness and soothing poignancy.

Watch the fan-caught footage down below.

BOCC recently supported their self-titled debut album with a performance of “Sleepwalkin” on James Corden. The band’s debut tour continues Tuesday night in Salt Lake City and will stretch on until May. Purchase your tickets here.

Pick up Better Oblivion Community Center on vinyl by clicking here.