Better Oblivion Community Center plays “Sleepwalkin'” on Corden: Watch

Better Oblivion Community Center

Back in January, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers officially debuted their new collaborative project, Better Oblivion Community Center, with a performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. On Thursday night, the indie rock duo continued to support their self-titled debut with an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Unlike their Colbert performance, which was filtered with old-school VHS effects and promoted fake service offerings from the community center like “Assisted Self-Care” and “Sacred Crystal Implanting and Removing”, Better Oblivion Community Center stuck relatively close to the script for their second-ever late-night television appearance. The group opted for a straightforward take on “Sleepwalkin'”, falling more in line with their three-song set on CBS This Morning a few months ago than their highly stylized and tongue-in-cheek debut.



Given that the project just started their first-ever tour, the dynamic duo were backed by their newly minted touring outfit. The dreamy and laidback tune was started by Oberst on vocals, highlighting the group’s compelling lyrics and their easy cadence. Bridgers kicked in with her harmonies and led a verse of her own, with both doing a stellar job fronting the ensemble as they accelerated into a frenetic chorus and heavy guitar riff to close the number. Watch for yourself below.

Better Oblivion Community kicked off their debut tour last Friday in Tucson and a show in Las Vegas the following night. Across the weekend, in addition to more traditional fare, the group offered striking covers of The Replacements cut “Can’t Hardly Wait”, taken from the 1987 record Pleased to Meet Me, and the 2008 smash hit “Human” from longtime collaborators and Vegas hometown heroes The Killers. BOCC’s debut tour continues tonight in San Francisco and will stretch on until May. See the full itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.

Better Oblivion Community Center 2019 Tour Dates:

03/15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/16 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

03/20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/23 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/29 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/31 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/02 – Philadelphia PA @ Columbus Theatre

04/03 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/05 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

04/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/07 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/10 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

04/12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/29 – Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

05/01 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

05/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

05/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/05 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

05/06 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

05/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

05/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz