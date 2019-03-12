Bill Callahan announces US summer tour dates

Last year saw Drag City finally put their full catalog on streaming services, meaning fans could at last listen to Bill Callahan and his Smog material to their ears’ content. 2018 also marked the release of Callahan’s Live at Third Man Records album, a reminder of what the Calla-man could do on the stage. This summer, with all that music finally accessible and a tease of what it’s like to hear it live, fans will get a chance to experience it for themselves on Callahan’s newly announced summer tour.
The 20-date trek kicks off with a June 13th gig in Joshua Tree, California, followed by a solid West Coast run that includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. After cutting through Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit, Callahan will then come east for shows in Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.
Tickets can be found here, and the full itinerary is below. And while it’s great you can now stream all his music, you can still pick up some Callahan vinyl over here.
Bill Callahan 2019 Tour Dates:
06/13 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
06/17 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library
06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre
06/19 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
06/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
07/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Lawrence Public Library
07/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
07/10 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
07/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
07/12 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
07/14 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
07/16 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
07/18 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s