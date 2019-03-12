Bill Callahan announces US summer tour dates

Bill Callahan

Last year saw Drag City finally put their full catalog on streaming services, meaning fans could at last listen to Bill Callahan and his Smog material to their ears’ content. 2018 also marked the release of Callahan’s Live at Third Man Records album, a reminder of what the Calla-man could do on the stage. This summer, with all that music finally accessible and a tease of what it’s like to hear it live, fans will get a chance to experience it for themselves on Callahan’s newly announced summer tour.

The 20-date trek kicks off with a June 13th gig in Joshua Tree, California, followed by a solid West Coast run that includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. After cutting through Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit, Callahan will then come east for shows in Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.

Tickets can be found here, and the full itinerary is below. And while it’s great you can now stream all his music, you can still pick up some Callahan vinyl over here.

Bill Callahan 2019 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/17 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

06/19 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

06/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

07/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Lawrence Public Library

07/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

07/10 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

07/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

07/12 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

07/14 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

07/16 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

07/18 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s