Billie Eilish premieres new song “wish you were gay”: Stream

Billie Eilish, photo by Heather Kaplan

Billie Eilish is slated to release her highly anticipated debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO GO WE GO?, later this month. Thus far, we’ve heard a few early teasers, such as “you should see me in a crown” and “bury a friend”, which we’d previously named Song of the Week. Our 2018 Rookie of the Year has broken off another offering today with “wish you were gay”.

“Don’t say I’m not your type, just say I’m not your preferred sexual orientation,” croons the 17-year-old Eilish, who Dave Grohl recently compared to Nirvana.



Take a listen below.

The new album officially drops March 29th. It will be supported with Eilish’s “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP TOUR” in North America that begins in May. Grab tickets here.

To get hyped for the upcoming LP, head here to stock up on Eilish’s past vinyl releases.