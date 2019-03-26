black midi let loose jarring new song “Crow’s Perch”: Stream

black midi, photo by Dan Kendall

black midi have been together barely a year, but already their young CV boasts impressive milestones. The London-based rockers sold out their first pair of gigs in New York, as well as managed to land on countless “best of” lists following their SXSW debut earlier this month.

The early accolades aren’t just hype for hype’s sake, though; the rabid reaction stems from the band’s equally untamed approach when it comes to their music, which folds in — or rather, smashes together — bits of post-punk, experimental jazz, indie rock, math rock, and whatever black midi can find wafting through the speakers of their game room. The result is something like today’s “Crow’s Perch”, their new single via Rough Trade, once the label home of indie rock greats Arcade Fire, My Morning Jacket, and Alabama Shakes.



For every different genre that you can pinpoint, black midi fire off yet another plot twist. In that way, listening to “Crow’s Perch” and all of its unpredictable, jerking breakdowns is like playing one of those fast-paced video games for the very first time — you have no clue what’s coming next, but you’re down for the ride. And what an exhilarating ride black midi provide.

Hear it for yourself via its official music video, directed and edited by Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsson.

“Crow’s Perch”, the title of which naturally references a video game, follows their January-released single “Speedway”. That same month, black midi recorded a live session for KEXP that’s since gone viral. black midi are currently working on what could eventually be their debut album through Rough Trade.

black midi will return to the US in July following a sprint stint over in Europe. Find their dates below, and grab tickets here.

black midi 2019 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST

04/20 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique

05/05 – Manchester, UK @ Sounds from the Other City

05/09-11 – Brighton, UK The Great Escape Festival

05/25 – Totnes, UK @ Sea Change

05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

05/31 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn Kilbi

06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

06/05-06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Garden Festival

06/08-09 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

06/10 – Moers, DE @ Moers Festival

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/18 – London, UK @ EartH

06/20 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Phase One

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

06/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Contemporary Space

07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/05-07 – Moscow, RU @ Bolb Festival

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival

07/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

07/23 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace

07/26 – Hyeres, FR @ Midi Festival

08/02-04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

08/08-10 – Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/16 – Viana do Castelo, PT @ Parades de Coura

08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/24 – Gueret, DR @ Check In Party

08/29-09/01 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/19 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

10/09 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn