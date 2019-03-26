black midi let loose jarring new song “Crow’s Perch”: Stream

black midi have been together barely a year, but already their young CV boasts impressive milestones. The London-based rockers sold out their first pair of gigs in New York, as well as managed to land on countless “best of” lists following their SXSW debut earlier this month.
The early accolades aren’t just hype for hype’s sake, though; the rabid reaction stems from the band’s equally untamed approach when it comes to their music, which folds in — or rather, smashes together — bits of post-punk, experimental jazz, indie rock, math rock, and whatever black midi can find wafting through the speakers of their game room. The result is something like today’s “Crow’s Perch”, their new single via Rough Trade, once the label home of indie rock greats Arcade Fire, My Morning Jacket, and Alabama Shakes.
For every different genre that you can pinpoint, black midi fire off yet another plot twist. In that way, listening to “Crow’s Perch” and all of its unpredictable, jerking breakdowns is like playing one of those fast-paced video games for the very first time — you have no clue what’s coming next, but you’re down for the ride. And what an exhilarating ride black midi provide.
Hear it for yourself via its official music video, directed and edited by Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsson.
“Crow’s Perch”, the title of which naturally references a video game, follows their January-released single “Speedway”. That same month, black midi recorded a live session for KEXP that’s since gone viral. black midi are currently working on what could eventually be their debut album through Rough Trade.
black midi will return to the US in July following a sprint stint over in Europe. Find their dates below, and grab tickets here.
black midi 2019 Tour Dates:
04/06 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST
04/20 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique
05/05 – Manchester, UK @ Sounds from the Other City
05/09-11 – Brighton, UK The Great Escape Festival
05/25 – Totnes, UK @ Sea Change
05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival
05/31 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn Kilbi
06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
06/05-06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Garden Festival
06/08-09 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique
06/10 – Moers, DE @ Moers Festival
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/18 – London, UK @ EartH
06/20 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Phase One
06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
06/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Contemporary Space
07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/05-07 – Moscow, RU @ Bolb Festival
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival
07/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
07/23 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace
07/26 – Hyeres, FR @ Midi Festival
08/02-04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
08/08-10 – Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/16 – Viana do Castelo, PT @ Parades de Coura
08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/24 – Gueret, DR @ Check In Party
08/29-09/01 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/19 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
10/09 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn