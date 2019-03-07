Black Mountain announce new album, Destroyer, share “Future Shade”: Stream

Space rock is alive and well thanks to Black Mountain, who are gearing up to release their first album in three years. Their fifth studio effort is titled Destroyer and due out May 24th through Jagjaguwar.
The IV follow-up finds the Canadian outfit channeling the exhilarating, thrill-seeking spirit often associated with adolescence. Frontman Stephen McBean was particularly inspired by his earning of a driver’s license — while most receive theirs during their youth, McBean obtained the coveted document only two years ago. Sticking to the driving theme, the LP takes its name from the discontinued single-run 1985 Dodge Destroyer.
For our first ride in the Destroyer, Black Mountain have shared “Future Shade”. The album’s opening track speeds with heat and smoking, psychedelic guitars. If you’re not burning rubber on a dusty freeway with this song blasting, you’re doing it wrong.
Per McBean, the single includes a riff that “travelled around the world then hit the bong with a chorus a year and a half later.” He added, “A last attempt at double frosting produced a chorus on chorus death match. Anxiety is the new heavy metal.”
Listen to “Future Shade” below.
Destroyer marks the debut of new Black Mountain band members Rachel Fannan (Sleepy Sun) and Adam Bulgasem (Dommengang & Soft Kill). It also features additional contributions from Kliph Scurlock (Flaming Lips), Kid Millions (Oneida) and John Congleton (St. Vincent, Swans).
Pre-orders for the album are ongoing. Peep the artwork and full tracklist below. For Black Mountain’s past releases on vinyl, head here.
Destroyer Artwork:
Destroyer Tracklist:
01. Future Shade
02. Horns Arising
03. Closer To The Edge
04. High Rise
05. Pretty Little Lazies
06. Boogie Lover
07. Licensed To Drive
08. FD 72
In support of the new record, Black Mountain will embark on a US tour later this month. Grab tickets here.
Black Mountain 2019 Tour Dates:
03/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
03/20 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor
03/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
03/23 – Bozeman, MT @ The Filling Station
03/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
03/26 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
03/27 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
03/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
03/29 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One
05/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
05/26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Stoned and Dusted