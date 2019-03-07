Black Mountain announce new album, Destroyer, share “Future Shade”: Stream

Black Mountain, photo by Olivia Jaffe

Space rock is alive and well thanks to Black Mountain, who are gearing up to release their first album in three years. Their fifth studio effort is titled Destroyer and due out May 24th through Jagjaguwar.

The IV follow-up finds the Canadian outfit channeling the exhilarating, thrill-seeking spirit often associated with adolescence. Frontman Stephen McBean was particularly inspired by his earning of a driver’s license — while most receive theirs during their youth, McBean obtained the coveted document only two years ago. Sticking to the driving theme, the LP takes its name from the discontinued single-run 1985 Dodge Destroyer.



For our first ride in the Destroyer, Black Mountain have shared “Future Shade”. The album’s opening track speeds with heat and smoking, psychedelic guitars. If you’re not burning rubber on a dusty freeway with this song blasting, you’re doing it wrong.

Per McBean, the single includes a riff that “travelled around the world then hit the bong with a chorus a year and a half later.” He added, “A last attempt at double frosting produced a chorus on chorus death match. Anxiety is the new heavy metal.”

Listen to “Future Shade” below.

Destroyer marks the debut of new Black Mountain band members Rachel Fannan (Sleepy Sun) and Adam Bulgasem (Dommengang & Soft Kill). It also features additional contributions from Kliph Scurlock (Flaming Lips), Kid Millions (Oneida) and John Congleton (St. Vincent, Swans).

Pre-orders for the album are ongoing. Peep the artwork and full tracklist below. For Black Mountain’s past releases on vinyl, head here.

Destroyer Artwork:

Destroyer Tracklist:

01. Future Shade

02. Horns Arising

03. Closer To The Edge

04. High Rise

05. Pretty Little Lazies

06. Boogie Lover

07. Licensed To Drive

08. FD 72

In support of the new record, Black Mountain will embark on a US tour later this month. Grab tickets here.

Black Mountain 2019 Tour Dates:

03/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

03/20 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor

03/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/23 – Bozeman, MT @ The Filling Station

03/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

03/26 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

03/27 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

03/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

03/29 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

05/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

05/26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Stoned and Dusted