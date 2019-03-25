BLACKPINK announce Kill This Love EP

Ahead of their historic performance at Coachella next month, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have announced the impending release of a new EP called Kill This Love.
Due out April 5th, Kill This Love serves as the follow-up to BLACKPINK’s debut EP, 2018’s Square Up, and marks the group’s first release in partnership with Interscope Records and Universal Music Group.
#BLACKPINK 'KILL THIS LOVE' LISA COMEBACK TEASER POSTER
✅ 2019.04.05#블랙핑크 #LISA #리사 #KILLTHISLOVE #YG pic.twitter.com/iorHUHlhnE
In April, BLACKPINK will make Coachella history when they become the first K-pop girl group to play the Indio, California festival. To coincide with their appearance, they’ve mapped out a North American tour taking place throughout April and May. You can get tickets here.
BLACKPINK 2019 Tour Dates:
04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
04/27 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
05/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
05/08 – Fort Worth, TX @ CC Arena
05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
05/22 – London, UK @ SSE Arena
05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
05/26 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris
05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi