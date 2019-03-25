Bloc Party to perform Silent Alarm in full on US tour

Bloc Party's The Silent Alarm

Bloc Party are marking the 15th anniversary of their seminal debut, Silent Alarm, by playing the album in full on an upcoming US tour.

The special six-date outing kicks off in September with shows in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York City. Then in November, they’ll stage performances in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Tickets go on sale beginning March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.



Bloc Party first performed Silent Alarm in full in October 2018 at London’s Alexandra Palace. That show, alongside a handful of other European dates, was recorded for a special live edition of Silent Alarm, which will be released on April 12th.

See Bloc Party’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

Bloc Party 2019 Tour Dates:

06/20 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

06/21 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

06/25 – Leipzig, DE @ Parkbuhne

06/28 – Bristol, UK @ Canon’s Marsh Amphitheatre

06/29 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Center

07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/06 – Brugge, BE @ Cactus Festival

06/22 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/23 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

07/12 – Newcastle, UK @ Spillers Wharf

07/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

08/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park Bandstand

08/17 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival

08/24 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/20 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

Watch the video for “Helicopter”: