Bloc Party to perform Silent Alarm in full on US tour

Bloc Party are marking the 15th anniversary of their seminal debut, Silent Alarm, by playing the album in full on an upcoming US tour.
The special six-date outing kicks off in September with shows in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York City. Then in November, they’ll stage performances in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Tickets go on sale beginning March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Bloc Party first performed Silent Alarm in full in October 2018 at London’s Alexandra Palace. That show, alongside a handful of other European dates, was recorded for a special live edition of Silent Alarm, which will be released on April 12th.
See Bloc Party’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.
Bloc Party 2019 Tour Dates:
06/20 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
06/21 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
06/25 – Leipzig, DE @ Parkbuhne
06/28 – Bristol, UK @ Canon’s Marsh Amphitheatre
06/29 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Center
07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/06 – Brugge, BE @ Cactus Festival
06/22 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/23 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
07/12 – Newcastle, UK @ Spillers Wharf
07/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
08/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park Bandstand
08/17 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival
08/24 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival
09/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/20 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic
Watch the video for “Helicopter”: