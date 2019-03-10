Boys II Men deliver surprise performance at Long Shot SXSW premiere and serenade Charlize Theron: Watch

Boys II Men at South by Southwest 2019

Boys II Men gave everyone a night to remember at this year’s South by Southwest.

During the Q&A for Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron’s new political rom-com Long Shot, which features an on-screen performance by Philadelphia’s legendary R&B trio, the group came out with roses and delivered an impromptu two-song set.



After pumping up the sold-out audience with “Motownphilly”, the three kept the surprise going with “I’ll Make Love To You”. Shawn Stockman dedicated the latter to Theron, who eventually danced with Nathan Morris by the side of the stage.

Watch fan-shot footage below, and grab tickets now to get your own rose. Stay tuned for the full review of the film, in addition to the rest of our SXSW coverage.

Long Shot hits theaters on May 3rd.