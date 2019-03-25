Brian Setzer announces “Rockabilly Riot!” 2019 tour dates

Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!

In early March, the trio of Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker, and Slim Jim Phantom announced The Stray Cats would celebrate their 40th anniversary with a new album and summer tour. Now, Setzer has announced that he will complement his run with The Stray Cats in August with his own “Rockabilly Riot!” outing.

For the “Rockabilly Riot!” shows, Setzer will be joined by drummer Noah Levy, pianist and guitarist Kevin McKendree, and bassist Mark Winchester. The tour will explore Setzer’s 40-year-long catalog, promising nightly selections from the Grammy winner’s solo career and collaborations.



As Setzer explains in a statement,

“When you look up rockabilly in the dictionary there is a picture of Mark Winchester… He grew up slapping the bass and is in a class of his own. The relationship with the drummer and the bass player in rockabilly is very unique. The slap bass is a rhythmic sounding instrument, so the drummer has to be very in time with him in order not to sound sloppy. Noah Levy is a very on-the-beat solid drummer, whereas me, as a guitar player, I push everything while they hold it all in place. And when you’re talking about the great rockabilly piano players, it’s a very short list, and Kevin McKendree is on it. And he also plays guitar incredibly well. We all just complement each other…

I would love to hear, ‘You know, that Rockabilly Riot squad has all the energy and great things I like about the original rockabilly sound, yet they’re a modern band making this music sound new.”

Setzer’s “Rockabilly Riot!” dates are interspersed between The Stray Cats’ own shows. Find Setzer’s full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Brian Setzer 2019 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Vitoria, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival *

06/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy *

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester O2 Apollo *

06/26 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo *

06/27 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo *

06/29 -Tilloloy, FR @ Retro C Trop *

07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live *

07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *

07/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium *

07/06 – Tours, FR @ American Tours Festival *

07/07 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes *

07/09 – Stuttgart, DE @ Killesberg *

07/11 – Munich, DE @ Zenith *

07/13 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival *

07/18 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival *

07/20 – Falun, SE @ Summer Jamboree-Falun *

08/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort Casino-Ovation Hall *

08/05 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre #

08/06 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport *

08/09 – Union, ME @ Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery #

08/10 – Westhampton, NY @ Westhampton Beach PAC #

08/11 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage @ Bayside #

08/13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

08/14 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center *

08/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Garden *

08/17 – Bayfield, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Concert Series #

08/18 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino *

08/20 – St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino #

08/21 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage #

08/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock #

08/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino – Ballroom #

08/25 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium #

08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden *

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/30 – Henderson, NV @ Green Valley Ranch #

08/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s *

* = w/ The Stray Cats

# = w/ Rockabilly Riot! Tour