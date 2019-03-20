Broken Social Scene announce Let’s Try the After – Vol. 2 EP, share “Can’t Find My Heart”: Stream

When a band drops a “Vol. 1,” it’s fair enough to expect a follow-up. Thankfully, Broken Social Scene are coming through on that eponymic promise. After releasing their Let’s Try the After – Vol. 1 EP last month, the Canadian indie rockers have now announced Let’s Try the After – Vol. 2. It’s due out on April 12th via Arts & Crafts Records.
As a first listen to the new EP, BSS have shared “Can’t Find My Heart”, a driving track with reverberating textures swirling around indie Americana rhythms. Speaking of the song in a press release, band co-founder Kevin Drew said,
“The theme is to continue. Sickness, suicide, uprise, love, death, betrayal, hurt, joy, sex, communication, battles and divisions… Let’s just get to their after and start building again. How do we do it within the isolation of self prescribe empty popularity? How does the ego revolt? How does the heart win? Can it? Maybe after we will find out.”
Take a listen below. Vol. 2 will also be available alongside Vol. 1 in an exclusive vinyl package for Record Store Day a day later on the 13th.
Let’s Try the After Vol. 2 Artwork:
Let’s Try the After Vol. 2 Tracklist:
01. Memory Lover
02. Can’t Find My Heart
03. Big Couches
04. Let’s Try the After
05. Wrong Line
BSS have also added a pair of London shows to go along with their previously announced spring and summer residencies. Find their full itinerary below, and get tickets here. For more Broken Social tunes, buy some of their past released on vinyl here.
Broken Social Scene 2019 Tour Dates:
04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/21 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/22 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
07/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
07/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
08/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sizget Festival
08/16 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/19 – London, UK @ Hackney Earth
08/20 – London, UK @ Hackney Earth