Broken Social Scene announce Let’s Try the After – Vol. 2 EP, share “Can’t Find My Heart”: Stream

Broken Social Scene, photo by Richmond Lam

When a band drops a “Vol. 1,” it’s fair enough to expect a follow-up. Thankfully, Broken Social Scene are coming through on that eponymic promise. After releasing their Let’s Try the After – Vol. 1 EP last month, the Canadian indie rockers have now announced Let’s Try the After – Vol. 2. It’s due out on April 12th via Arts & Crafts Records.

As a first listen to the new EP, BSS have shared “Can’t Find My Heart”, a driving track with reverberating textures swirling around indie Americana rhythms. Speaking of the song in a press release, band co-founder Kevin Drew said,



“The theme is to continue. Sickness, suicide, uprise, love, death, betrayal, hurt, joy, sex, communication, battles and divisions… Let’s just get to their after and start building again. How do we do it within the isolation of self prescribe empty popularity? How does the ego revolt? How does the heart win? Can it? Maybe after we will find out.”

Take a listen below. Vol. 2 will also be available alongside Vol. 1 in an exclusive vinyl package for Record Store Day a day later on the 13th.

Let’s Try the After Vol. 2 Artwork:

Let’s Try the After Vol. 2 Tracklist:

01. Memory Lover

02. Can’t Find My Heart

03. Big Couches

04. Let’s Try the After

05. Wrong Line

BSS have also added a pair of London shows to go along with their previously announced spring and summer residencies. Find their full itinerary below, and get tickets here. For more Broken Social tunes, buy some of their past released on vinyl here.

Broken Social Scene 2019 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/21 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/22 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

07/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

07/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

08/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sizget Festival

08/16 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/19 – London, UK @ Hackney Earth

08/20 – London, UK @ Hackney Earth