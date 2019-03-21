Bruce Hornsby announces US summer tour

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, photo via Facebook

Grammy-winning pianist and songwriter Bruce Hornsby is on the verge of releasing a new album dubbed, Absolute Zero. His first full-length in three years boasts collaborations with Justin Vernon, S. Carey, Blake Mills, and yMusic, and is said to be partially inspired by Hornsby’s longtime partnership with 2018 Filmmaker of the Year Spike Lee. In support of the LP, Hornsby has expanded his upcoming US tour with new summer dates.

Following his previously announced spring stint, the former Grateful Dead member will again make his way across the US throughout July and August. Hornsby his Noisemakers band are expected to bring Absolute Zero to the Richmond, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Charlottesville. He will also visit the Poconos area in Pennsylvania; Huber Heights, Ohio; Mashantucket, Connecticut; and Dillon, Colorado.



Select dates for this run will feature opening acts in Amos Lee and Absolute Zero contributor S. Carey. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22nd, and can be bought here.

Check out Hornsby’s updated tour schedule below.

Bruce Hornsby 2019 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

04/26 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

04/27 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

04/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

05/03 – Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

06/18 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall *

06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater *

06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall #

06/23 – Lexington, VA @ Lime Kiln Theatre *

06/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *

06/26 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

06/28 — Gettysburg, PA @ The Majestic Theatre *

06/29 — Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House *

06/30 — Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall *

07/12 — Mt. Pocono, PA @ Pocono Mountain Event Center

07/13 — McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

07/14 — Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theatre

07/16 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

07/18 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino %

07/20 — Richmond, VA @ Maymont %

07/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion %

07/24 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts &

08/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre &

08/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre &

08/16 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheatre

* = w/ Sam Amidon

# = w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

% = w/ Amos Lee

& = w/ S. Carey

In a statement last summer, Hornsby praised Lee and explained how their collaborative work (including on the filmmaker’s Oscar nominated BlacKkKlansman) led to the birth of Absolute Zero:

“One of my deepest collaborations through the years has been my working relationship with Spike Lee, for the last 26 years. For the last ten I’ve been scoring films for him, and during that time I’ve probably written 190 different musical cues. Some of those cues have sounded like potential songs to me, and I’ve expanded several of them into new songs. So that has very clearly opened up my songwriting, mostly in the last two years. Writing ‘on assignment’ forces one to create, and so this has been a great catalyst for me.”

Absolute Zero arrives April 12th. Revisit its lead single “Voyager One” featuring yMusic:

