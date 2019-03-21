Brutus deliver the anthemic new song “Django”: Stream

Brutus, photo by Eva Vlonk

The Belgian trio Brutus are back with their sophomore album, Nest, on March 29th, and the band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to bring you the exclusive premiere of the new track “Django” (listen below).

“Django” starts out with a pounding drum beat from singer-drummer Stefanie Mannaerts, who then delivers a powerful roar over a robust riff from guitarist Stijn Vanhoegaerden, making for an anthemic track from beginning to end.



Regarding the song, the band tells us, “‘Django’ represents all the people we’ve hurt in a personal way, but who we never wanted to hurt for longer than just a few seconds. The story takes place in the Far West and is our version of a Western soundtrack, inspired by Italian composer Enio Morricone, Twin Peaks and Duane Eddy.”

Brutus, who are rounded out by bassist Peter Mulders, have been garnering praise since releasing their debut album, Burst, in 2017. One of their biggest fans is Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who has championed the band and played their music on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show.

The trio’s music combines elements of post-rock, hardcore, metal, and even pop to form a truly unique sound, which is even more dynamic in a live setting. Below the stream of “Django”, you’ll find a clip of the band performing another new song, “War”, to give you a sense of Brutus’ live performance.

The new album, Nest — which is being released via Hassle Records in Europe, and via Sargent House in North America and the rest of the world — is available for pre-order at this location.

Brutus kick off a run of European dates on April 26th at the Groezrock festival in their home country of Belgium, with shows scheduled through mid-August. See their current itinerary here.