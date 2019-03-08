BTS add new dates to 2019 world tour

"BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF"

South Korean boyband BTS are set to embark on a massive world tour beginning in May. With their initial dates selling out in record time, they’ve now added second shows in Los Angeles (5/5), Chicago (5/12), E. Rutherford, NJ (5/19), London (6/2), and Paris (6/8).

“BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF” also includes a visit to Sao Paulo, Brazil and multiple dates in Japan. See the full schedule below.



You can find tickets to all of BTS’s upcoming shows here.

BTS 2019 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

05/18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/19 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

06/01 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

06/02 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

06/07 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

07/06 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

07/07 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

07/13 – Shizuoka, JP @ Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

07/14 – Shizuoka, JP @ Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

Watch the video for BTS’s “IDOL”