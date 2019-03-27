BTS release trailer for Map of the Soul: Persona: Watch

RM of BTS

On April 12th, BTS are set to release their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona. In anticipation, the South Korean boy band has released a trailer starring leader/rapper, RM. Watch it below.

Earlier today, RM appeared on a new remix of Honne’s “Crying Over You”.



(Subscribe to our BTS Newsletter for the latest news!)

Following the release of Map of the Soul: Persona, BTS will make their Saturday Night Live debut on April 13th. They’ll then head out on the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour, tickets for which can be found here.